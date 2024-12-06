RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Mamata Banerjee on her successor: Party will decide, not me

December 06, 2024  23:06
image
Amidst the ongoing internal struggle within the TMC between veteran leaders and the younger faction, West Bengal Chief Minister and party chief Mamata Banerjee on Friday said any decision regarding her successor would be made collectively by the party leadership rather than by her personally.

In an exclusive interview with a Bengali news channel News 18 Bangla, Banerjee dismissed notions of individual dominance, asserting, "I am not the party; we are the party. It is a collective family, and decisions will be made collectively.    

Asked about her potential successor, Banerjee deflected the question with a counter-query, "Who is your successor?"

She went on to clarify that TMC is a disciplined party where no individual will dictate terms. 

"The party will decide what is best for the people. We have MLAs, MPs, booth workers, this is a joint effort," she said.

On the ongoing debate about prioritising the younger generation or experienced leaders, Banerjee maintained a balanced approach, stating, "Everyone is important. Today's newcomer will be tomorrow's veteran

While TMC has not officially declared any succession plans, Banerjee's remark comes amidst an ongoing debate over the old guards, considered loyal to Mamata Banerjee, versus the next-generation leaders, considered close to Abhishek Banerjee. -- PTI
