India's forex reserves jump $1.51 bn to $658.091 bn

December 06, 2024  17:50
image
India's forex reserves increased by $1.51 billion to $658.091 billion for the week ended November 29, the RBI said on Friday. 

The overall reserves had dropped by $1.31 billion to $656.582 billion in the previous reporting week. 

The kitty has witnessed a declining trend in the recent past and had dropped by a record $17.761 billion in the week prior to the last. 

The forex reserves had increased to an all-time high of $704.885 billion in end-September. 

For the week ended November 29, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $2.061 billion to $568.852 billion, the data released on Friday showed. 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. -- PTI
