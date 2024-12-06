Indian Ambassador to China calls on Army chief

Indian Ambassador to China, Pradeep Kumar Rawat on Thursday called on the Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and discussed several geostrategic issues, said the Indian Army.





They also deliberated upon various aspects related to the relations between the two countries and issues related to strengthening our defence preparedness, reports ANI.





In a social media post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG-PI) wrote, 'Strengthening India, Pradeep Kumar Rawat, Ambassador of India to China, called on General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS and discussed a range of geostrategic issues. They also deliberated upon various aspects related to the relations between the two countries and issues related to strengthening our defence preparedness.'