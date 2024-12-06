Hyundai to increase car prices by up to Rs 25,000





The revised pricing will apply to all models from the MY25 lineup. Tarun Garg, whole-time director and chief operating officer, HMIL, said: "At Hyundai Motor India, our endeavour is always to absorb rising costs to the extent possible, ensuring minimal impact on our customers. However, with the sustained increase in input costs, it has now become imperative to pass on a part of this cost escalation through a minor price adjustment."





The decision comes as the auto industry grapples with rising expenses across key components and commodities. Prices of aluminum, a major input for automobile manufacturing widely used for engine parts and lightweight vehicle frames, have seen a year-on-year increase of around 10.6 per cent.





The prices of zinc, tin and copper have surged by 16.5 per cent, 13.3 per cent and 5.3 paper cent respectively. Rubber prices have also increased by about 26.8 per cent due to constrained global supplies according to Bloomberg data.





The impact of these cost pressures is compounded by elevated logistics expenses. A disruption in global shipping routes, particularly along the Red Sea, has resulted in an increase in container rates in 2024 compared to the previous year. Additionally, the adverse currency movements have further inflated the cost of imported components.





-- Anjali Singh/Business Standard

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Thursday announced a price hike of up to Rs 25,000 across its model range, effective January 1, 2025. The adjustment is attributed to escalating input costs, unfavorable exchange rates, and higher logistics expenses.