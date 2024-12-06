RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

HC stays registration of 'Jack Daniel's' mark by another entity

December 06, 2024  20:18
image
The Delhi high court stayed the registration of trademark "Jack Daniel's" by another entity, noting the operation of the mark will cause irreparable harm to the well-known alcohol brand Jack Daniels Properties Inc. 

Justice Amit Bansal, in an interim order, said a prima facie case was made out in favour of the alcohol brand company and against M/s Manglam Krupa. 

"A prima facie case is made out in favour of the petitioner (Jack Daniels Properties Inc.) and against the respondent number 1 (M/s Manglam Krupa ) that the registration granted in favour of the respondent number 1 is violative of provision of Section 9(2)(a) and Section 11 of the Trade Mark Act, 1999," the judge said. 

The court further noted the balance of convenience was in favour of the petitioner and against the respondent company. 

"Irreparable harm will be caused to the petitioner if the operation of the impugned mark is not stayed," noted the court. 

The high court was hearing a plea by Jack Daniels seeking removal or cancellation of its mark used by the respondent. 

The petitioner argued the mark "Jack Daniel's" had been in use since 1895 with respect to alcoholic beverages and it was the registered proprietor of various trademarks including the one in question. 

The mark "Jack Daniel's", the petitioner said, was consistently and extensively used in India since 1997. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shinde wants home from BJP, talks on: Sena MLA
LIVE! Shinde wants home from BJP, talks on: Sena MLA

How Australia Floored India In Adelaide
How Australia Floored India In Adelaide

The opening day drew more than 50,000 fans making it the fourth highest attendance ever for a day of Test cricket at the Adelaide Oval.

Dhaka summons Kolkata mission head amid protests
Dhaka summons Kolkata mission head amid protests

Bangladesh has summoned its Acting Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata for urgent consultations following protests over attacks on Hindu minorities. The mission in Kolkata has witnessed multiple protests over the past week by political...

Farmers marching to Delhi tear-gassed; internet shut
Farmers marching to Delhi tear-gassed; internet shut

A 'jatha' of 101 farmers Friday began its foot march to Delhi from their protest site at Shambhu border, but was stopped a few metres away by a multilayered barricading.

RS adjourned amid uproar over recovery of cash
RS adjourned amid uproar over recovery of cash

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said a wad of currency notes was recovered by security staff from the seat allotted to Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances