Farmers' march to Delhi: Nightmare traffic jam!

December 06, 2024  11:23
image
Heavy traffic snarl seen on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. A 'jatha' (group) of 101 farmers will embark on a foot march to Delhi at 1 pm on Friday from their protest site at the Shambhu border on the Punjab and Haryana border. 

The farmers are marching to force the Centre for a legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops. A heavy deployment of security personnel has been made on the Haryana side of the border. 

 The Ambala district administration has already issued an order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), restricting any unlawful assembly of five or more persons in the district.   

According to the order issued by the deputy commissioner, any procession on foot, vehicles, or other modes has been prohibited till further orders. -- PTI
