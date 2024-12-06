Farmers call of jatha, march to Delhi will continue





A 'jatha' of 101 farmers on Friday began its foot march to Delhi from their protest site at Shambhu border, but was stopped a few metres away by a multilayered barricading. The security personnel used teargas as some farmers reached near the barricades put up on the Haryana side of the Shambhu border.





Haryana Police asked the farmers not to proceed further and cited a prohibitory order clamped under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The Ambala district administration has banned any unlawful assembly of five or more persons in the district.

Update: At the Shambhu border, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher says, "We have called off 'Jatha' and not the march (to Delhi). 6 farmers have been injured."