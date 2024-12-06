RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Did Stalin meet Adani for electricity contract?

December 06, 2024  14:17
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin did not meet industrialist Gautam Adani nor was any contract signed with the Adani group, state Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji stated on Friday and warned of legal action against those spreading rumours in this regard. 

 The DMK regime did not enter into any contract and there was only a case pertaining to the purchase of power at 7.01 per unit pending in the supreme court, he said, referring to the 2015 agreement entered upon during the AIADMK rule for a 25-year period to buy power from the company's 648 MW solar plant in Ramanathapuram district. 

 "It is only understandable that the half-baked politicians try to portray the AIADMK government's power purchase decision as the DMK government's power purchase decision, as if they are ignorant of the supreme court case. They lack the courage to criticise the Adani company or the AIADMK," Balaji said in a statement. "No agreement was signed with the Adani group during the DMK regime and the chief minister did not meet the industrialist as falsely claimed," the minister reiterated in the statement.

 "Strict legal action will be initiated against those spreading a campaign to defame the chief minister," Balaji said and condemned the opposition parties and the media for spreading a fictitious campaign that Stalin met Adani and signed an agreement to get solar power at a high price. PTI
