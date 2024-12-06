Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' earns Rs 164 cr on opening day





The film, a sequel to 2021's Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, was released in theatres across the country and in the overseas markets on Thursday.





According to Sacnilk, Pushpa 2: The Rule earned over Rs 164.25 crore India net on its first day for all languages.





In the sequel, Arjun returns as labourer-turned-sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.





Production banner Mythri Movie Makers, which has bankrolled the film, is yet to share its official box office figures.





However, in a post on X, the studio said the Hindi version of Pushpa 2 has created history after it earned Rs 72 crore net on day one.





"HISTORY MADE in INDIAN CINEMA. #Pushpa2TheRule is HIGHEST DAY 1 OPENING HINDI FILM EVER with a Nett of 72 CRORES," Mythri Movie Makers posted.





Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar.





The trailer of the sequel was unveiled on November 17 at Patna's jam-packed Gandhi Maidan. -- PTI

