Allu Arjun declares Rs 25L to kin of stampede victim

December 06, 2024  22:49
image
Actor Allu Arjun on Friday announced a sum of Rs 25 lakh to the family of a woman who died due to asphyxiation at a theatre screening Pushpa 2 premiere show in Hyderabad. 

In a video posted on X, the 42-year-old actor said he wants to assure the grieving family that they are not alone in this painful situation and he will meet the family personally. 

A 35-year woman died and her son was hospitalised on Wednesday due to asphyxiation, as crowds jostled at a film theatre here during the premiere show of actor Allu Arjun's latest movie. 

The incident took place when a large number of fans thronged the Sandhya theatre to have a glimpse of the star. 

"Whatever we do, this loss can never be covered. From our side, we want to say that we are emotionally there for you. Whatever help you need, we are there for you, and on my behalf, I would like to donate an amount of 25 lakhs just as a goodwill gesture to secure their future and especially children. I'll be there for them if they need any kind of support, I will try to be there," he said in the video, expressing condolences. -- PTI
LIVE! Allu Arjun declares Rs 25L to kin of stampede victim
