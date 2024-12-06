Aisa chillar kaam! Cong on BJP's Singhvi claim





In response to the RS Chairman's statement, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that he was "astonished" to hear this, adding that if there is a failing in the security agencies that must also be completely exposed.





"I am quite astonished to even hear about it. I never heard of it. I reached the inside of the House yesterday at 12.57 pm. The House rose at 1 pm. From 1 to 1:30 pm, I sat with Ayodhya Prasad in the canteen and had lunch. At 1:30 pm, I left Parliament. So my total stay in the House yesterday was 3 minutes and my stay in the canteen was 30 minutes. I find it bizarre that even on such issues politics is raised. Of course there must be an inquiry as to how people can come and put anything anywhere in any seat. It means that each of us must have a seat where the seat itself can be locked and the key can be carried home by the MP because everybody can then do things on the seat and make allegations about this. If it was not tragic and serious it would be comical. I think everybody should cooperate in getting to the bottom of this and if there is a failing in the security agencies that must also be completely exposed," Singhvi told ANI.





LoP In the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge responded to Chairman Dhankhar saying that the Chair should not have named the MP if the matter was under investigation. "I am not going beyond that, I know that you will not allow us. You said that this matter is under investigation then his/her name should not have been taken. I request that until the investigation is done and the authenticity of the incident is established, a member should not be named. Can he do like this? Aaisa chillar kaam karte hai aur desh ko of barbaad kar rahe hai yeh log (BJP)," Kharge said.

Chaos erupted in the upper house after Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday informed the house that a wad of cash was found on a seat belonging to Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi by secruity officials.