RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Woman died, son injured in stampede at 'Pushpa 2' premiere in Hyderabad

December 05, 2024  09:05
image
A woman died and her son was hospitalised due to asphyxiation as crowds "jostled" at a film theatre here during the premier show of actor Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when a large number of fans thronged the cinema hall to have a glimpse of the actor, they said.

There were no arrangements by the theatre management or prior information about the arrival of the actor and other members of the film, police said.

A heavy crowd rushed ahead and the woman and her son, who were trying to enter inside the theatre, suffocated and fell unconscious apparently after being pushed by the crowd, police said, based on preliminary investigation.

A police official pointed out that the theatre was small, and it could not accommodate such a massive crowd.

Police personnel conducted Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on the woman and her son and shifted them to a hospital, where the woman died and her son is undergoing treatment, a senior police official said.

To control the situation, police used mild force to disperse the surging crowd.

A case has been booked in connection with the incident. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Whatever is happening in Manipur is...: Bhutia
LIVE! Whatever is happening in Manipur is...: Bhutia

'Maharashtra's Economy Is Going Sri Lanka's Way'
'Maharashtra's Economy Is Going Sri Lanka's Way'

'Maharashtra is virtually in a debt trap.'

Dada can take oath...: Shinde's banter with Ajit Pawar
Dada can take oath...: Shinde's banter with Ajit Pawar

The press conference of the Mahayuti allies in Mumbai after they staked claim to form government in Maharashtra witnessed some banter thanks to Ajit Pawar, a 'veteran' deputy chief minister.

At Pushpa 2 Premiere, Woman Dies
At Pushpa 2 Premiere, Woman Dies

A woman died and her son was hospitalized after a stampede at a film theatre in Hyderabad during the premiere show of actor Allu Arjun's "Pushpa 2: The Rule." The incident occurred due to a large crowd of fans who rushed to catch a...

The IITian Who Won His First Election
The IITian Who Won His First Election

'There is a difference between a politician and leader.''A politician will have his pound of flesh first and do everything else later.''A leader will sacrifice everything to help people.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances