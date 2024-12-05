RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Will help Fadnavis as he helped me: Shinde

December 05, 2024  22:10
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said he will extend all possible cooperation to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and will work as a team.

Addressing a news conference, Shinde described his tenure as chief minister as very successful. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for firmly backing the Mahayuti government in the last two-and-half years.

Shinde said the Mahayuti not just secured a majority but the poll results did not give the opposition even enough numbers to have a leader of opposition in the assembly.

Shinde said when he was the chief minister, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, both his deputies, extended cooperation to him and they worked as a team.

"The way Devendra ji and Ajit Dada (Pawar) helped and cooperated with me (when he was the CM), I will extend all possible cooperation and backing to the chief minister. We will work as a team," Shinde told reporters.

Playing on the acronyms CM (chief minister) and DCM (deputy chief minister), Shinde said he worked as 'common man' and will now be 'dedicated to the common man' 24 x 7.

The deputy chief minister said in the first cabinet meeting after the swearing-in ceremony officials have been instructed to disburse the next instalment of the Ladki Bahin scheme to beneficiaries.

Under the scheme, women with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh are given Rs 1,500 as monthly aid.

Shinde rubbished all talk of him being upset over not being made chief minister.

When he led a revolt (against then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray) in 2022, 39 Shiv Sena MLAs were with him, Shinde pointed out.

Today, the party has 57 MLAs and asserted the people of the state have given their seal of approval on which is the real Shiv Sena.   -- PTI

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during an oath-taking ceremony, in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo
