Why did Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meet Amit Shah?

December 05, 2024  15:45
image
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and MPs from Kerala met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and urged the Centre to provide immediate relief to landslide-affected people of Wayanad. 

 Priyanka Gandhi, who is newly-elected MP from Wayanad, highlighted the need for immediate assistance to help affected families, rebuild their lives and restore essential infrastructure in the region. 

She said the tragedy needed to be considered beyond partisan politics. She urged the Home Minister to urgently consider releasing the required funds to support the rehabilitation efforts in view of the severity of the disaster. -- ANI
