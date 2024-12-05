'When PM comes for swearing-in it means...'





Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party Chief Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra on Thursday. Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath to Shinde and Pawar at a ceremony held at Mumbai's Azad Maidan.





Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of the new Mahayuti government. Notably, Fadnavis served as Maharashtra CM from 2014-19 and as Deputy CM under the recent Mahayuti government.

After Maharashtra govt takes oath, BJP leader Ashok Chavan says, "You can well understand what it means when the PM comes here. Today, Maharashtra has got a stable government and now moving forward on the path of progress. The oath ceremony of the MLAs will take place on 7th, 8th and 9th December. I think it is a good beginning."