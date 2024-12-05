RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Whatever is happening in Manipur is...: Bhutia

December 05, 2024  10:04
Former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia has expressed serious concern over the situation in Manipur and has urged both the state and central governments to work together with local communities to restore peace. 
 
"Whatever is happening in Manipur is very unfortunate. As a northeastern, it hurts us. We only hope and pray for the peace to come over. Manipur is such a beautiful state. It has got a huge tourism potential. I hope the state and central government work together with the community and bring back peace because that is the most important thing," Bhutia told ANI.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

It started after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 percent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley.

Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- are a little over 40 percent of the population and live in the hill districts.
