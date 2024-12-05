RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


VIPs begin arriving for Maharashtra's big day

December 05, 2024  15:04
Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma arrive in Mumbai to attend the oath ceremony of the Maharashtra government.  CM Sai says, "We congratulate Devendra Fadnavis. He is an experienced leader and due to good work done by Mahayuti, people have blessed them."

CMs of BJP-held states and states where there in an alliance will be attending the ceremony.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary have also arrived. 

Fadnavis would be taking oath along with two deputy chief ministers, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar told reporters earlier in the day. Bhujbal said after the swearing-in of the chief minister and two deputy CMs, they will sit together and discuss the cabinet formation. 
