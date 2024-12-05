RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Unnao rapist Kuldeep Sengar gets interim bail

December 05, 2024  12:23
Kuldeep Sengar
Kuldeep Sengar
The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted a two-week interim bail on medical grounds to expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar who is serving life term for raping a minor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao in 2017. 

 A bench headed by Justice Prathiba M Singh suspended the sentence for the time being and directed that Sengar be admitted to AIIMS-Delhi for his medical evaluation and must remain in the capital once discharged.

 "Considering the history of the case as also the medical condition of the applicant, it is directed that the applicant will be released on interim bail for two weeks and he shall seek admission in AIIMS Delhi for a comprehensive medical evaluation," the bench, also comprising Justice Amit Sharma, said. The court sought a report from the medical board of AIIMS and listed the matter for hearing on December 20. 

 Sengar is also serving a 10-year jail term in connection with the custodial death of the Unnao rape victim's father. His plea for interim bail in that case is still pending before another bench of the high court.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cow brought to Fadnavis home for 'gau puja'
LIVE! Cow brought to Fadnavis home for 'gau puja'

2,000 VVIPs, 40k workers to attend Maha oath ceremony
2,000 VVIPs, 40k workers to attend Maha oath ceremony

Devendra Fadnavis, BJP legislature party leader, will be sworn-in as the new chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday evening at a grand ceremony in Mumbai. NCP head Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde are also expected to...

Rohit confirms India's batting order
Rohit confirms India's batting order

Rahul looked solid with scores of 26 and 77 in the opening Test in Perth.

Sambhal violence: 33 accused arrested, 400 Identified
Sambhal violence: 33 accused arrested, 400 Identified

The Sambhal administration in Uttar Pradesh, India, has announced plans to put up posters of individuals involved in violence that occurred on November 24. Over 400 people have been identified and 32 arrested in connection with the...

'Maharashtra's Economy Is Going Sri Lanka's Way'
'Maharashtra's Economy Is Going Sri Lanka's Way'

'Maharashtra is virtually in a debt trap.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances