Sukhbir Badal attacker Chaura sent to 3-day police remand

December 05, 2024  22:33
Former Khalistani terrorist Narain Singh Chaura (second from left)/ANI Photo
A court in Amritsar on Thursday sent former Khalistani terrorist Narain Singh Chaura, who opened fire at Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal outside the Golden Temple on Wednesday, to three-day police remand, officials said. 

Chaura (68), whose bid on the Akali leader's life was foiled by alert Punjab cop present on the spot in plainclothes, was produced in the court amid tight security on Thursday. 

The Punjab police demanded seven-day remand for Chaura, but the court granted three days, a defence counsel told reporters in Amritsar. 

Chaura will be produced before the court again on December 8. 

The counsel said Chaura has been booked under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Arms Act. 

While seeking remand, the police said it wanted to find out from where Chaura procured the weapon used in the crime. 

The police also said it wanted to ascertain the motive behind the attack. 

Chaura on Wednesday opened fire from a close range at Badal, who was performing the duty of 'sewadar' at the main gate of the Sikh shrine as a religious penance, but missed as he was overpowered by plainclothes policemen. 

The audacious attack was captured on camera by mediapersons camped outside the Golden Temple to cover Badal serving his penance for the "mistakes" committed by the Akali government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017. -- PTI
