Stars, netas, legends, locals converge in Mumbai

December 05, 2024  18:19
Pic: Sahil Salvi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states and prominent personalities from industry and Bollywood on Thursday attended the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra Chief Minister in Mumbai.

BJP leader Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister of the state for the third time in a grand and spectacular ceremony held this evening at the sprawling Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

 Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar were sworn-in as the deputy chief ministers. The chief ministers of several NDA-ruled states, including Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), Nayab Singh Saini (Haryana), Bhupendra Patel (Gujarat) and Pramod Sawant (Goa) also attended the ceremony. BJP president J P Nadda, Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Ramdas Athawale, were also present at the event. 

Industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Kumarmangalam Birla and Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sanjay Dutt and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar were also among the attendees. 

 The formation of the new government comes after two weeks of intense negotiations among the Mahayuti allies - BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP - following the November 20 assembly polls and results on November 23.
LIVE! 'When PM comes for swearing-in it means...'
LIVE! 'When PM comes for swearing-in it means...'

Fadnavis sworn in as CM; Shinde, Ajit as deputies
Fadnavis sworn in as CM; Shinde, Ajit as deputies

Bharatiya Janata Party legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as new chief minister of Maharashtra while allies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy CMs at a grand ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

Fadnavis is BJP's go-to man in Maharashtra
Fadnavis is BJP's go-to man in Maharashtra

Devendra Fadnavis, a seasoned politician known for his strategic maneuvering and resilience, has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the third time. His political journey has been marked by both triumphs and setbacks,...

'Forever dy CM' Ajit Pawar proves ultimate survivor
'Forever dy CM' Ajit Pawar proves ultimate survivor

Defying predictions of his political eclipse, Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar has not only consolidated his position in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti, but also fortified his place in Maharashtra politics by becoming...

Pushpa 2 Review: Fantabulous Allu Arjun!
Pushpa 2 Review: Fantabulous Allu Arjun!

Allu Arjun is fantabulous as the doting husband, emotion-loving son and risk-taking entrepreneur. Pushpa escalates his brand from fire to wildfire, applauds Divya Nair.

