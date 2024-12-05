Stars, netas, legends, locals converge in Mumbai





BJP leader Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister of the state for the third time in a grand and spectacular ceremony held this evening at the sprawling Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.





Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar were sworn-in as the deputy chief ministers. The chief ministers of several NDA-ruled states, including Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), Nayab Singh Saini (Haryana), Bhupendra Patel (Gujarat) and Pramod Sawant (Goa) also attended the ceremony. BJP president J P Nadda, Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Ramdas Athawale, were also present at the event.





Industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Kumarmangalam Birla and Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sanjay Dutt and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar were also among the attendees.





The formation of the new government comes after two weeks of intense negotiations among the Mahayuti allies - BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP - following the November 20 assembly polls and results on November 23.

