Shinde WILL take oath as Dy CM today: Sena





Talking to reporters hours ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Samant also said no MLA from the Shiv Sena has the intention to become deputy CM and the post should be occupied only by Shinde.





Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde, who served as chief minister in the outgoing government, has indicated that he is reluctant to join the new government as deputy CM.

"Eknath Shinde will take oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra," says Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant. Samant had earlier said that no MLA from the party will accept any responsibility in the new Maharashtra government if Eknath Shinde does not take oath as deputy chief minister.