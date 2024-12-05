RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Shinde WILL take oath as Dy CM today: Sena

December 05, 2024  15:25
"Eknath Shinde will take oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra," says Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant. Samant had earlier said that no MLA from the party will accept any responsibility in the new Maharashtra government if Eknath Shinde does not take oath as deputy chief minister. 

 Talking to reporters hours ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Samant also said no MLA from the Shiv Sena has the intention to become deputy CM and the post should be occupied only by Shinde. 

 Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde, who served as chief minister in the outgoing government, has indicated that he is reluctant to join the new government as deputy CM.
LIVE! Shinde to meet Shah immediately after ceremony
Uncertainty ends as Shinde to take oath as Maha dy CM
Shinde was reportedly not happy as he had to cede the top post to the ally BJP, and was reluctant to take the deputy CM post.

