Shinde to meet Shah immediately after ceremony





Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde would be taking oath as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra at the swearing-in ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday evening, his party colleague Uday Samant announced.





BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis would take oath as chief minister, while Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar would be sworn in as his deputies at the ceremony to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Samant's announcement in the afternoon ended the uncertainty over Shinde's role in the new Mahayuti government.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat says, "After the swearing-in ceremony, Eknath Shinde will have a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a decision will be taken regarding the Home Minister and other posts."