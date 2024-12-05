RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Shinde to meet Shah immediately after ceremony

December 05, 2024  16:12
Eknath Shinde fought till the bitter end over giving up the throne
Eknath Shinde fought till the bitter end over giving up the throne
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat says, "After the swearing-in ceremony, Eknath Shinde will have a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a decision will be taken regarding the Home Minister and other posts."

Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde would be taking oath as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra at the swearing-in ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday evening, his party colleague Uday Samant announced. 

BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis would take oath as chief minister, while Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar would be sworn in as his deputies at the ceremony to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Samant's announcement in the afternoon ended the uncertainty over Shinde's role in the new Mahayuti government. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shinde to meet Shah immediately after ceremony
LIVE! Shinde to meet Shah immediately after ceremony

Uncertainty ends as Shinde to take oath as Maha dy CM
Uncertainty ends as Shinde to take oath as Maha dy CM

Shinde was reportedly not happy as he had to cede the top post to the ally BJP, and was reluctant to take the deputy CM post.

Countries should be mindful...: Jaishankar on Gaza war
Countries should be mindful...: Jaishankar on Gaza war

When asked the reason for India's abstention from a resolution in the UN General Assembly on October 27, 2023, regarding the protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations, Jaishankar said there were many...

UP: Protests over sale of house to Muslim doctor
UP: Protests over sale of house to Muslim doctor

Protests broke out in the TDI society in Moradabad, India, after a resident sold his house to a Muslim doctor. Residents, citing the society's primarily Hindu demographic, protested the sale, fearing a change in the community's...

Pushpa: The Rule Review
Pushpa: The Rule Review

Pushpa 2 is a badly misjudged, doubtful sequel that can't capitalise on the wealth of the story world set up in the first film, observes Arjun Menon.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances