Raj Thackeray skips swearing in of 'friend' Fadnavis, says...

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Thursday hoped the Mahayuti government makes use of its 'unbelievable' mandate in the right way for the 'state, the Marathi people, language and culture'.





In a post on X, Thackeray extended good wishes to his 'friend' Devendra Fadnavis. He said Fadnavis should have got the opportunity in 2019 and 2022.





In 2019 (post assembly polls) and 2022 (after fall of Maha Vikas Aghadi government), Fadnavis could not become the chief minister despite the BJP having the highest number of seats.





'This time, the people have given an unbelievable mandate to the Mahayuti, more so to the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis. I hope this is rightly used for the state, the Marathi people, the language and culture,' Thackeray said.









Thackeray said his party will support any good initiative of the government for the next five years.





"But if we feel the government is going wrong, or taking people for granted, then even if it is not possible in the legislative assembly right now, outside we will surely make the government aware of its mistakes," Thackeray said.





The MNS chief also extended his wishes to Shinde and Pawar.





Thackeray was invited for the swearing in ceremony at Azad Maidan but was unable to attend. -- PTI



Fadnavis was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra along with his two deputies Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis at a grand function attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the evening.