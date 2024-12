And more arrivals: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu arrive in Mumbai to attend oath ceremony of Maharashtra government.

Ahead of oath ceremony, Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis' wife, Amruta says, "Ladki Behen has been a great project under which the women got associated with Devendraji and the Mahayuti."