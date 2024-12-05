RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Modi lauds Fadnavis, Shinde, Ajit Pawar

December 05, 2024  21:01
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the new government in Maharashtra as a blend of experience and dynamism and said it is due to the collective efforts of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his two deputies that the Mahayuti alliance got a historic mandate.

In a post on X, Modi congratulated Fadnavis and two deputy chief ministers, Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party, on taking oath.

"This team is a blend of experience and dynamism and it is due to this team's collective efforts that the Mahayuti has got a historic mandate in Maharashtra. This team will do everything possible to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the state and to ensure there is good governance," he said.

Modi assured all possible support from the Centre in furthering development in Maharashtra.

The prime minister, several cabinet ministers, chief ministers and deputy CMs of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance-ruled states attended the oath-taking ceremony in Mumbai earlier in the evening.

In the November 20 elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, the BJP bagged 132 seats, the highest among all constituents of the Mahayuti alliance.

Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP also performed well, bagging 57 and 41 seats, respectively.  -- PTI
