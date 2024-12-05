RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Mobile internet ban extended till Dec 7 in nine districts of Manipur

December 05, 2024  22:49
The Manipur government on Thursday extended the suspension of mobile internet for two days in nine districts of the state till December 7. 

An order issued by the home department said the suspension was extended in Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Pherzawl and Jiribam till 5.15 pm of December 7. 

"The state government after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation and its correlation with the general operation of internet services has decided to continue suspension of mobile internet and mobile data services, including VSATs and VPN services...," it said. 

Internet services have been temporarily suspended since November 16, after violence broke out in the state following the recovery of the bodies of three women and three children in Jiri and Barak rivers in Manipur and Assam, respectively. 

The Manipur government had conditionally lifted the suspension on broadband services on November 19, considering the hardships faced by common people, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and other offices. -- PTI
