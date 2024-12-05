RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Major security breach at Salman's shooting location in Mumbai

December 05, 2024  01:18
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan/File image
In a major breach of security, a man entered the sets of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in Mumbai. 

As per the Mumbai police, Salman Khan was shooting a film in Dadar West when a fan wanted to watch the shooting, but the security personnel moved him aside and a fight broke out between them. 

In anger, the man took the name of Lawrence Bishnoi, after which the guards called the police and handed him over to them. 

The man is a resident of Mumbai.

Earlier on October 24, the Mumbai police arrested a man from Jamshedpur who had threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore. 

According to the Mumbai Police, it registered a case against an unknown person and started an investigation after Mumbai Traffic Police received a threatening message. -- ANI
