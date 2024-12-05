Mahayuti ministers to take oath in one week: Bhujbal





Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Bhujbal also said that NCP head Ajit Pawar, who will take oath as deputy chief minister for the sixth time on Thursday evening, has a good grasp over the finance department. Notably, Pawar served as the deputy CM and also held the finance portfolio in the outgoing government.





BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn-in as the new chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday evening at a grand ceremony in Mumbai to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Fadnavis would be taking oath along with two deputy chief ministers, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar told reporters earlier in the day -- PTI

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday said ministers from the Mahayuti allies in Maharashtra will take oath in a week's time.