RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Mahayuti ministers to take oath in one week: Bhujbal

December 05, 2024  14:15
image
NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday said ministers from the Mahayuti allies in Maharashtra will take oath in a week's time. 

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Bhujbal also said that NCP head Ajit Pawar, who will take oath as deputy chief minister for the sixth time on Thursday evening, has a good grasp over the finance department. Notably, Pawar served as the deputy CM and also held the finance portfolio in the outgoing government. 

 BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn-in as the new chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday evening at a grand ceremony in Mumbai to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Fadnavis would be taking oath along with two deputy chief ministers, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar told reporters earlier in the day -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shinde's name missing in swearing-in invite card
LIVE! Shinde's name missing in swearing-in invite card

If Shinde doesn't take oath...: Sena MLA's big remark
If Shinde doesn't take oath...: Sena MLA's big remark

Eknath Shinde has indicated that he is reluctant to join the new government as deputy CM.

2,000 VVIPs, 40k workers to attend Maha oath ceremony
2,000 VVIPs, 40k workers to attend Maha oath ceremony

Devendra Fadnavis, BJP legislature party leader, will be sworn-in as the new chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday evening at a grand ceremony in Mumbai. NCP head Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde are also expected to...

Rohit confirms India's batting order
Rohit confirms India's batting order

Rahul looked solid with scores of 26 and 77 in the opening Test in Perth.

UP: Protests erupt over sale of house to Muslim doctor
UP: Protests erupt over sale of house to Muslim doctor

Protests broke out in the TDI society in Moradabad, India, after a resident sold his house to a Muslim doctor. Residents, citing the society's primarily Hindu demographic, protested the sale, fearing a change in the community's...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances