Maharashtra's chief ministers

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday took the oath of office as Chief Minister of Maharashtra in a ceremony held at Mumbai's Azad Maidan. Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath to Fadnavis. The ceremony witnessed the presence of prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Chief Ministers from various states, such as Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Vishnu Deo Sai (Chhattisgarh), Pramod Sawant (Goa), Bhupendra Patel (Gujarat), and Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), were also in attendance.