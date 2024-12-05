India, China agree to maintain peace along LAC





At the meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China border affairs in New Delhi, the two sides agreed to maintain peace and tranquillity in border areas in line with bilateral pacts and protocols.





The two sides also prepared for the next meeting of the Special Representatives on the boundary question.





"The two sides positively affirmed the implementation of the most recent disengagement agreement which completed the resolution of the issues that emerged in 2020," the ministry of external affairs said.





The eastern Ladakh military standoff between India and China began in May 2020 and a deadly clash at the Galwan Valley in June that year resulted in a severe strain in ties between the two neighbours.





The face-off effectively ended following completion of the disengagement process from the last two friction points of Demchok and Depsang under an agreement finalised on October 21.





Two days after the pact was firmed up, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks on the sidelines of the Brics Summit in the Russian city of Kazan. -- PTI

