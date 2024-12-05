Gold chain robbed, iPad lost

Huge, huge crowds at the venue. Pic: Satish Bodas

A high-ranking official in DCM Eknath Shinde's staff, on condition of anonymity, tells Satish Bodas/Rediff.com that his 20 gram gold chain was snatched during the swearing-in ceremony and he was on his way to file a police complaint. While the thief got away with the gold chain, a rudraksh mala with Hanuman and Ganesh pendants attached fell in his shirt. The official also said that an MLA lost his iPad in the melee.