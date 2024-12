Devendra Fadnavis at the Mumbadevi temple

Goa CM Pramod Sawant who arrived in Mumbai to witness the swearing-in ceremony congratulated Devendra Fadnavis on becoming CM, "I extend my greeting to Devendra Fadnavis. I feel proud today that NDA Govt is in power once again in Maharashtra. He has been elected as the CM of Maharashtra for the third time. Best wishes to him. Maharashtra will progress with twice the speed."