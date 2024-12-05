RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


French govt collapses in no-confidence vote

December 05, 2024  11:34
France President Emmanuel Macron
The French government has collapsed after Prime Minister Michel Barnier was ousted in a no-confidence vote. MPs voted overwhelmingly in support of the motion against him -- just three months after he was appointed by President Emmanuel Macron, reports the BBC.

Opposition parties had tabled the motion after the former Brexit negotiator controversially used special powers to force through his budget without a vote. It marks the first time the country's government has collapsed in a no-confidence vote since 1962. 

Macron insisted he will serve the rest of his term until 2027. However, he will need to appoint a new prime minister for the second time after July's legislative elections led to a deeply divided parliament.

Macron will address France on Thursday evening. 

Barnier is expected to formally resign by then. A conservative appointed in September, Barnier becomes the shortest-serving prime minister in France's modern Republic.
