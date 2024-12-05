RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Firing at LoC, army ambush party spots movement

December 05, 2024  12:32
File pic
File pic
An Army ambush party opened fire after observing suspicious movement near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday. 

 The troops on ambush duty along the possible infiltration routes picked up suspicious movement near Bagyaldara village late on Wednesday night and fired a few rounds. Simultaneously, the cordon around the suspected location was strengthened, the officials said.

 There were no casualties in the Army firing, they said. According to the officials, a search operation was launched at first light on Thursday and it was underway when last reports were received. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cow brought to Fadnavis home for 'gau puja'
LIVE! Cow brought to Fadnavis home for 'gau puja'

2,000 VVIPs, 40k workers to attend Maha oath ceremony
2,000 VVIPs, 40k workers to attend Maha oath ceremony

Devendra Fadnavis, BJP legislature party leader, will be sworn-in as the new chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday evening at a grand ceremony in Mumbai. NCP head Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde are also expected to...

Rohit confirms India's batting order
Rohit confirms India's batting order

Rahul looked solid with scores of 26 and 77 in the opening Test in Perth.

Sambhal violence: 33 accused arrested, 400 Identified
Sambhal violence: 33 accused arrested, 400 Identified

The Sambhal administration in Uttar Pradesh, India, has announced plans to put up posters of individuals involved in violence that occurred on November 24. Over 400 people have been identified and 32 arrested in connection with the...

'Maharashtra's Economy Is Going Sri Lanka's Way'
'Maharashtra's Economy Is Going Sri Lanka's Way'

'Maharashtra is virtually in a debt trap.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances