Fadnavis to take oath as Maharashtra CM today

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai today.

Two deputy chief ministers, NCP chief Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, will also be sworn in at the ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Posters of Maharashtra CM-designate Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar have covered the area around Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

The oath-taking ceremony will see the participation of several NDA chief ministers and leaders.

Ending the long-drawn suspense over who would get the top job, Fadnavis, Shinde, and Pawar on Wednesday met Governor CP Radhakrishnan to stake their claim to form the Mahayuti government.

It will be Fadnavis' third term in the top post after being unanimously elected as the Leader of the Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party on Wednesday.