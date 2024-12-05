RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Fadnavis takes charge as CM, holds cabinet meeting

December 05, 2024  19:57
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar took charge of their new official responsibilities at the state secretariat `Mantralaya' in Mumbai after taking oath of office on Thursday evening. 

 Fadnavis, 54, is the 20th chief minister (not counting multiple terms) since the Maharashtra state was formed in 1960. The three leaders of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance were sworn in at a grand ceremony at Azad Maidan, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief ministers of several states, Union ministers, industry leaders and film stars, among others. 

On reaching Mantralaya, the three leaders were given a traditional welcome by the staff. Fadnavis and his deputies then offered floral tributes to the portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Jijabai, B R Ambedkar and Mahatma Phule. Chief secretary Sujata Saunik was also present on this occasion. 

 Fadnavis, Shinde and Pawar then chaired the first cabinet meeting of the new government and interacted with senior officials. This is Fadnavis's third term as chief minister.
Modi lauds Fadnavis, Shinde, Ajit Pawar

Fadnavis takes charge as CM, his first decision is...

