RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

'Enslaved Directorate': Priyank Kharge attacks ED

December 05, 2024  08:49
image
Calling the Enforcement Directorate an "Enslaved Directorate," Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge on Thursday said that ED is nothing but "helpless puppets of the BJP government."
 
"The Enforcement Directorate has become an Enslaved Directorate. They are nothing but hapless and helpless puppets of the BJP Government. ED's latest "leaked" fabricated report against CM Siddaramiah in the MUDA case yet again expose the BJP's misuse of central agencies as political tools," Priyank Kharge posted on X. 
 
"The ED, acting without jurisdiction, has deliberately leaked a report meant for the Lokayukta to the media which is nothing but a disgraceful attempt to prejudice the mind of the Court which is hearing the CM's petition today. How come BJP4Karnataka State President's money laundering case details aren't out in the public?" he asked.
 
On Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah lashed out at the Enforcement Directorate for writing a letter to the Lokayuta before the petition came up for hearing in the high court and said that the ED wanted to influence the court.
 
"The ED had written a letter to the Lokayukta the day before our petition came up for hearing in the High Court with the intention of influencing the court.." Siddaramiah said.
 
Siddaramiah further stated that the inquiry report could have been submitted to the Lokayukta after the investigations. He also stated that there was a political malice and an attempt to bring the court to a position of prejudice behind writing the letter and leaking it to the media.
 
Siddaramiah also took to his X handle and wrote in a post, "The day before our petition came up for hearing in the High Court, ED had written a letter to the Lokayukta with the intention of influencing the court."
 
"The ED is investigating. It is not right that he is investigating. Even then, the inquiry report could have been submitted to the Lokayukta after conducting the investigation. Apart from that, writing to Lokayukta and leaking it to the media has political malice behind it. Regarding this issue, our petition is coming up for hearing in the High Court tomorrow. Behind the media publicity a day before this is a malicious political move to influence the court and prejudice the court," he said.
 
"The court directed the Lokayukta to submit the probe report by December 24. If needed, ED could have given a report to the Lokayukta. Apart from that, the people of the state will understand the purpose behind doing this," he added. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Fadnavis to take oath as Maharashtra CM today
LIVE! Fadnavis to take oath as Maharashtra CM today

Badal shooter visited Golden Temple day before attack
Badal shooter visited Golden Temple day before attack

Narain Singh Chaura, a former Khalistani terrorist, attempted to kill Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Chaura, who had been visiting the temple for two days, opened fire at Badal from close...

Youth murders parents, sister on wedding anniversary
Youth murders parents, sister on wedding anniversary

A 20-year-old man in Delhi has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his parents and sister to death on their 27th wedding anniversary. The suspect, Arjun, reportedly confessed to the crime, stating he was angered by his parents'...

Beef banned in hotels, public places in Assam: Sarma
Beef banned in hotels, public places in Assam: Sarma

The Assam government has banned the serving and consumption of beef in restaurants, hotels, and public places. The decision was made at a meeting of the state cabinet to amend the existing law on beef consumption. Chief Minister Himanta...

'Delhi Wants To Send A Message To Mumbai That...'
'Delhi Wants To Send A Message To Mumbai That...'

...'hum decide karenge kaun banega mukhyamantri. This decision is not to be taken in Mumbai.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances