RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Devendraji will continue to serve people: Amruta

December 05, 2024  18:32
image
After the oath ceremony, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis's wife, Amruta Fadnavis says, "I am happy. Devendraji has taken oath as CM for the third time today. He has served the people and will continue to do so in future too." 

 Fadnavis, the political stalwart who rose from humble beginnings to become a key figure in Maharashtra politics, was on Thursday evening sworn in as chief minister -- a position he has held twice before. 

 "Mi Punha Ye-in (I will be back)," he had famously said at the end of his first tenure in the top post in 2019. His detractors mocked him over the resolution when he had to sit in the opposition subsequently; but the BJP leader had the last laugh. The 54-year-old leader, whose career has been marked by a blend of resilience and strategic manoeuvring, would lead the state for the third time following a decisive showing of the BJP in the November 20 assembly polls.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'When PM comes for swearing-in it means...'
LIVE! 'When PM comes for swearing-in it means...'

Fadnavis sworn in as CM; Shinde, Ajit as deputies
Fadnavis sworn in as CM; Shinde, Ajit as deputies

Bharatiya Janata Party legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as new chief minister of Maharashtra while allies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy CMs at a grand ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

Fadnavis is BJP's go-to man in Maharashtra
Fadnavis is BJP's go-to man in Maharashtra

Devendra Fadnavis, a seasoned politician known for his strategic maneuvering and resilience, has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the third time. His political journey has been marked by both triumphs and setbacks,...

'Forever dy CM' Ajit Pawar proves ultimate survivor
'Forever dy CM' Ajit Pawar proves ultimate survivor

Defying predictions of his political eclipse, Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar has not only consolidated his position in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti, but also fortified his place in Maharashtra politics by becoming...

Pushpa 2 Review: Fantabulous Allu Arjun!
Pushpa 2 Review: Fantabulous Allu Arjun!

Allu Arjun is fantabulous as the doting husband, emotion-loving son and risk-taking entrepreneur. Pushpa escalates his brand from fire to wildfire, applauds Divya Nair.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances