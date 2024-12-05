Devendraji will continue to serve people: Amruta





Fadnavis, the political stalwart who rose from humble beginnings to become a key figure in Maharashtra politics, was on Thursday evening sworn in as chief minister -- a position he has held twice before.





"Mi Punha Ye-in (I will be back)," he had famously said at the end of his first tenure in the top post in 2019. His detractors mocked him over the resolution when he had to sit in the opposition subsequently; but the BJP leader had the last laugh. The 54-year-old leader, whose career has been marked by a blend of resilience and strategic manoeuvring, would lead the state for the third time following a decisive showing of the BJP in the November 20 assembly polls.

After the oath ceremony, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis's wife, Amruta Fadnavis says, "I am happy. Devendraji has taken oath as CM for the third time today. He has served the people and will continue to do so in future too."