RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Congress' Uttarakhand chief Mahara clashes with journalists

December 05, 2024  00:52
Uttarakhand PCC chief Karan Mahara/Courtesy Facebook
Uttarakhand PCC chief Karan Mahara/Courtesy Facebook
The Congress' Uttarakhand chief Karan Mahara clashed with journalists at a cricket match organised by the Uttaranchal Press Club in Dehradun on Wednesday. 

Uttaranchal Press Club president Ajay Rana alleged that during the match at the Police Lines, Congress workers led by Mahara entered the stadium, shouted slogans, and misbehaved and scuffled with journalists. 

Rana said he repeatedly requested Mahara not to disturb the match. 

However, the Congress leader ignored his requests and got into a scuffle with the journalists, he alleged. 

The police later intervened and drove Mahara and the Congress workers out of the ground, Rana said. 

The press club has called an emergency meeting on Thursday to decide its future strategy. 

It has made it compulsory for all members to attend the meeting. 

When contacted, Mahara said some misunderstanding led to the scuffle. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Major security breach at Salmans shooting location
LIVE! Major security breach at Salmans shooting location

Foreign secretary to visit Bangladesh for talks
Foreign secretary to visit Bangladesh for talks

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is scheduled to visit Bangladesh next week for a foreign secretary-level meeting, amidst ongoing tensions between the two countries. The visit comes after the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus...

Youth murders parents, sister on wedding anniversary
Youth murders parents, sister on wedding anniversary

A 20-year-old man in Delhi has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his parents and sister to death on their 27th wedding anniversary. The suspect, Arjun, reportedly confessed to the crime, stating he was angered by his parents'...

'Delhi Wants To Send A Message To Mumbai That...'
'Delhi Wants To Send A Message To Mumbai That...'

...'hum decide karenge kaun banega mukhyamantri. This decision is not to be taken in Mumbai.'

Beef banned in hotels, public places in Assam: Sarma
Beef banned in hotels, public places in Assam: Sarma

The Assam government has banned the serving and consumption of beef in restaurants, hotels, and public places. The decision was made at a meeting of the state cabinet to amend the existing law on beef consumption. Chief Minister Himanta...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances