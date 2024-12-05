Congress' Uttarakhand chief Mahara clashes with journalists





Uttaranchal Press Club president Ajay Rana alleged that during the match at the Police Lines, Congress workers led by Mahara entered the stadium, shouted slogans, and misbehaved and scuffled with journalists.





Rana said he repeatedly requested Mahara not to disturb the match.





However, the Congress leader ignored his requests and got into a scuffle with the journalists, he alleged.





The police later intervened and drove Mahara and the Congress workers out of the ground, Rana said.





The press club has called an emergency meeting on Thursday to decide its future strategy.





It has made it compulsory for all members to attend the meeting.





When contacted, Mahara said some misunderstanding led to the scuffle. -- PTI

