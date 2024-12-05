Co-founder of British Indian Medical Association wins 2024 Diana Award





Harroop Singh Bola, 23, has been recognised for going above and beyond in his daily life to create and sustain positive change.





Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the award is backed by her sons -- William, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex -- as an accolade for a young changemaker in the field of social action and humanitarian efforts.





"It is both a profound honour and a valuable opportunity to be recognised with the Diana Award for our efforts in addressing and bridging inequalities within the British Indian medical community," said Bola.





"This recognition underscores the importance of inspiring others to become changemakers and future leaders in healthcare," he said.





Bola overcame significant personal challenges as a first-generation medical student at Imperial College London to create a thriving community when he co-founded BIMA in 2020.





Now in his final year at the leading university, he attracted praise for demonstrating exceptional leadership by heading four committees, collaborating with the General Medical Council and championing increased British Indian representation in healthcare. PTI

