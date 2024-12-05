Asked Bappa for Maharashtra's happiness: Fadnavis

Asked Bappa for Maharashtra's happiness: FadnavisDecember 05, 2024 12:58
Devendra Fadnavis shares this image on X: "Took darshan and blessings of Shri Siddhivinayak before taking Oath as Maharashtra's Chief Minister. With a heart full of faith, prayed for our beloved State's happiness, prosperity, and progress. May Bappa guide us with strength and wisdom on this path of responsibility and dedication!"
Fadnavis will be sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai this evening.