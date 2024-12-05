RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu to attend Fadnavis' swearing in ceremony

December 05, 2024  10:44
image
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be attending the swearing in ceremony of the new government in Maharashtra on Thursday, official sources said. 

According to the schedule, Naidu will leave for Mumbai at 1.45 pm from Vijayawada airport. 

fter attending the event, he will leave for Visakhapatnam at 7.30 pm. 

BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis' oath-taking ceremony will take place on Thursday evening at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. -- PTI  
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Fadnavis takes blessings at Siddhivinayak temple
LIVE! Fadnavis takes blessings at Siddhivinayak temple

Day after murder bid, Sukhbir Badal continues 'seva'
Day after murder bid, Sukhbir Badal continues 'seva'

The former deputy chief minister, a Z+ protectee, arrived at the Ananadpur Sahib shrine surrounded by security personnel. Dressed in blue 'sewadar' uniform, Badal sat at the entrance of the gurdwara with a spear in one hand.

'Maharashtra's Economy Is Going Sri Lanka's Way'
'Maharashtra's Economy Is Going Sri Lanka's Way'

'Maharashtra is virtually in a debt trap.'

'Power hungry' Yunus...: Sheikh Hasina in 1st address
'Power hungry' Yunus...: Sheikh Hasina in 1st address

Hasina said she left Bangladesh in August with an aim to stop the violence. However, the situation has deteriorated further, she said.

The IITian Who Won His First Election
The IITian Who Won His First Election

'There is a difference between a politician and leader.''A politician will have his pound of flesh first and do everything else later.''A leader will sacrifice everything to help people.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances