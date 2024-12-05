RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Allu Arjun booked for woman's death at premiere

December 05, 2024  19:27
A scene from the film
Telugu actor Allu Arjun, others booked in connection with woman's death at premiere show of film 'Pushpa 2', says news agency PTI.

Allu Arjun will be charged for the stampede that erupted outside a Hyderabad theatre and left one woman dead on Wednesday, after he arrived without prior intimation for the premiere show of his movie "Pushpa 2: The Rule", police said on Thursday.

Besides the actor, the management of Sandhya Theatre will also be charged for not making any "additional provisions regarding security to manage the crowd". 

