RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Ajit Pawar all set to take oath

December 05, 2024  15:30
image
Supporters wearing the traditional Maharashtrian pheta on their head arrive at NCP leader Ajit Pawar's residence in Mumbai, ahead of oath ceremony of Mahayuti govt.

Yesterday, the press conference of the Mahayuti allies in Mumbai after they staked claim to form government in Maharashtra witnessed some banter thanks to Ajit Pawar, a 'veteran' deputy chief minister.

When Eknath Shinde, sitting between Devendra Fadnavis and Pawar at the press conference, was asked whether he would take oath as deputy CM, he was evasive, saying, "Wait till evening."

Ajit Pawar, sitting on his left, immediately cut in and said, "Don't know about him, but I am taking oath tomorrow."

It drew huge guffaws from the crowd.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shinde to meet Shah immediately after ceremony
LIVE! Shinde to meet Shah immediately after ceremony

Uncertainty ends as Shinde to take oath as Maha dy CM
Uncertainty ends as Shinde to take oath as Maha dy CM

Shinde was reportedly not happy as he had to cede the top post to the ally BJP, and was reluctant to take the deputy CM post.

Countries should be mindful...: Jaishankar on Gaza war
Countries should be mindful...: Jaishankar on Gaza war

When asked the reason for India's abstention from a resolution in the UN General Assembly on October 27, 2023, regarding the protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations, Jaishankar said there were many...

UP: Protests over sale of house to Muslim doctor
UP: Protests over sale of house to Muslim doctor

Protests broke out in the TDI society in Moradabad, India, after a resident sold his house to a Muslim doctor. Residents, citing the society's primarily Hindu demographic, protested the sale, fearing a change in the community's...

Pushpa: The Rule Review
Pushpa: The Rule Review

Pushpa 2 is a badly misjudged, doubtful sequel that can't capitalise on the wealth of the story world set up in the first film, observes Arjun Menon.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances