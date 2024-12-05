Ajit Pawar all set to take oath





Yesterday, the press conference of the Mahayuti allies in Mumbai after they staked claim to form government in Maharashtra witnessed some banter thanks to Ajit Pawar, a 'veteran' deputy chief minister.





When Eknath Shinde, sitting between Devendra Fadnavis and Pawar at the press conference, was asked whether he would take oath as deputy CM, he was evasive, saying, "Wait till evening."





Ajit Pawar, sitting on his left, immediately cut in and said, "Don't know about him, but I am taking oath tomorrow."





It drew huge guffaws from the crowd.

Supporters wearing the traditional Maharashtrian pheta on their head arrive at NCP leader Ajit Pawar's residence in Mumbai, ahead of oath ceremony of Mahayuti govt.