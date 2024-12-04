RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Woman, boy faint at premier show of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' in Hyderabad

December 04, 2024  23:52
image
A woman and a boy fainted when a large number of fans gathered at a movie theater here on Wednesday for the premier show of the much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule of actor Allu Arjun. 

Police personnel conducted Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation on the duo and sent them to a hospital, a police official said. 

A heavy crowd rushed ahead to have a glimpse of the actors at the theatre and the two fell unconscious during jostling, the police said. 

The police official pointed out that as the theater was small, it could not accommodate such a massive crowd. 

Asked about reports that police resorted to mild lathi-charge, the official said to control the situation they used mild force to disperse the surging crowd. -- PTI
