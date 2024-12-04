Why was an ex-terrorist allowed near Badal?





"Narain Singh Chaura (attacker) is a dreaded terrorist. He hails from Dera Baba Nanak. He was very active during the era of terrorism. He was in jail for a long time.





"I don't understand one thing, police say that he was roaming here one day earlier as well. If police knew that Narain Singh Chaura was roaming around, how did they leave Sukhbir Singh Badal out in the open?





"It's a very big lapse. A man (attacker) who does such a thing on the premises of Harmandir Sahib can't be a Sikh. This could have been a huge incident had Sukhbir Singh Badal been shot or hurt.





"It is the job of the government to maintain police and law and order. Why was the so-called terrorist released from jail? He came out to kill people. It is the proxy of Pakistan. Such people belong in jail."





The audacious attack by the former terrorist was captured on cameras of mediapersons who had gathered outside the Sikh shrine to cover the second day of Badal's penance for "mistakes" committed by the SAD government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

Television footage showed the shooter slowly walking towards Badal, who was sitting in a wheelchair due to a fractured leg, and pulling out a gun from his pocket. A police official in plainclothes standing near Badal quickly intervened and grabbed the attacker's hands. In the melee, a bullet hit the wall behind Badal, who escaped unhurt.

Bullet fired at Sukhbir Singh Badal at Golden Temple: Punjab BJP vice president Fatehjung Singh Bajwa says, "I must say that this is a major security lapse.