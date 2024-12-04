What is Sukhbir Badal doing at Golden Temple?





To bring you up to speed, former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal is doing penance at the Golden Temple. Yesterday, he was seen wearing a plaque around his neck while sitting in a wheelchair because of a fractured leg. This comes after he was declared a 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) in August by Akal Takht, which announced religious punishment for him. Badal, who served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab from 2007 to 2017, will now take up 'sewadar' work - washing utensils, cleaning shoes and bathrooms - at the Golden Temple.





The Akal Takht issued the punishments for him citing the "mistakes" and "some decisions" taken by SAD and its government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

The empty bullet shell at the Golden Temple premises.