RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Vande Bharat Express halts for over two hours due to technical glitch in Kerala

December 04, 2024  23:15
File image
File image
The Vande Bharat Express running from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram was delayed near Shornur railway station on Wednesday evening following a technical issue, according to the railway police. 

The train came to a halt at around 5.30 pm near the Shornur railway bridge and remained stationary until close to 8 pm, after which operations resumed. 

Engineers were dispatched to inspect and address the problem, an officer from the Shornur railway station said. 

"The train has since been pulled into the Shornur railway station," the officer added. 

An official assured that all passengers onboard were safe, and no untoward incidents occurred during the delay. 

He also mentioned that a few trains were delayed as a result of the disruption. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India outclass Pakistan to lift junior Asia Cup
India outclass Pakistan to lift junior Asia Cup

Araijeet Singh Hundal slammed four goals as defending champions India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 5-3 in the summit clash to win a hat-trick of titles in the men's junior Asia Cup in Muscat on Wednesday.

LIVE! Badal shooter spotted at Golden Temple on Tuesday
LIVE! Badal shooter spotted at Golden Temple on Tuesday

Ex-terrorist opens fire at SAD's Badal at Golden Temple
Ex-terrorist opens fire at SAD's Badal at Golden Temple

The man, identified as Narain Singh, was overpowered by some people standing outside the Golden Temple.

Fadnavis to take oath tomorrow, Modi to attend
Fadnavis to take oath tomorrow, Modi to attend

Devendra Fadnavis will lead the new Mahayuti coalition government in Maharashtra, with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar serving as deputy chief ministers. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Thursday evening at Azad Maidan ground in...

'Delhi Wants To Send A Message To Mumbai That...'
'Delhi Wants To Send A Message To Mumbai That...'

...'hum decide karenge kaun banega mukhyamantri. This decision is not to be taken in Mumbai.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances