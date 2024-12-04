Vande Bharat Express halts for over two hours due to technical glitch in Kerala





The train came to a halt at around 5.30 pm near the Shornur railway bridge and remained stationary until close to 8 pm, after which operations resumed.





Engineers were dispatched to inspect and address the problem, an officer from the Shornur railway station said.





"The train has since been pulled into the Shornur railway station," the officer added.





An official assured that all passengers onboard were safe, and no untoward incidents occurred during the delay.





He also mentioned that a few trains were delayed as a result of the disruption. -- PTI

