Two cars catch fire after collision on Dwarka Expressway, one dead





According to the police, the SUV also caught fire but its occupants managed to escape in time.





A call regarding the fire was received at 12:20 am, and two fire tenders were dispatched to the scene, a Delhi Fire Services official said.





"By the time the fire tenders arrived, both vehicles were engulfed in flames," the official said.





A police officer said that the Sector 23 Dwarka police station received information about the accident around 12.15 am following which a team reached the Yashobhoomi flyover.





They suspect that the two vehicles collided head-on.





"The occupants of the Creta car managed to get out in time but the person inside the Eeco car got trapped and died. His body was recovered after the fire was extinguished," the officer added.





A crime team inspected the scene, and the body was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital mortuary.





The driver was identified as Arvind Kumar (36), a resident of Farrukhnagar in Gurugram, the police said.





Police sources said that the Creta driver was driving his vehicle on the wrong side of the road at a high speed.





"There is a turn near Yashobhoomi. Both the vehicles were on the same path and due to the turn, they collided with each other. Due to the impact, Arvind got stuck inside the vehicle that was in flames," the police said. -- PTI

