RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

The adventures of Shashi Tharoor and the monkey

December 04, 2024  13:49
image
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shares this rather bemused picture of himself and a friend writing, "Had an extraordinary experience today. While i was sitting in the garden, reading my morning newspapers, a monkey wandered in, headed straight for me and parked himself on my lap. He hungrily ate a couple of bananas we offered him, hugged me and proceeded to rest his head on my chest and dozed off. I gently began to get up, he leapt off and loped away."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Punha yein: How Fadnavis returned to the throne
LIVE! Punha yein: How Fadnavis returned to the throne

SEE: Moment when gunman opened fire at Badal
SEE: Moment when gunman opened fire at Badal

Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was sitting in a wheelchair, escaped unhurt as the bullet hit a wall.

It's official! Fadnavis to be sworn in as Maha CM
It's official! Fadnavis to be sworn in as Maha CM

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the Mahayuti partners will meet Governor C P Radhakrishnan to stake a claim to form a government in the state.

'Delhi Wants To Send A Message To Mumbai That...'
'Delhi Wants To Send A Message To Mumbai That...'

...'hum decide karenge kaun banega mukhyamantri. This decision is not to be taken in Mumbai.'

Ex-terrorist opens fire at SAD's Badal at Golden Temple
Ex-terrorist opens fire at SAD's Badal at Golden Temple

The man, identified as Narain Singh, was overpowered by some people standing outside the Golden Temple.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances