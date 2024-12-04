The adventures of Shashi Tharoor and the monkey

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shares this rather bemused picture of himself and a friend writing, "Had an extraordinary experience today. While i was sitting in the garden, reading my morning newspapers, a monkey wandered in, headed straight for me and parked himself on my lap. He hungrily ate a couple of bananas we offered him, hugged me and proceeded to rest his head on my chest and dozed off. I gently began to get up, he leapt off and loped away."